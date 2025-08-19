Kirill Radchenko takes a picture of his brother, Daniil, alongside fellow protestors. Kirill and Daniil immigrated from Russia with their family as a direct result of the war in Ukraine. (KCAW/Cotter)

Shortly after the noon bell at St. Michael’s Cathedral struck, nearly 70 people gathered in the greenbelt across from the historic Russian Bishop’s House in Sitka. They carried cardboard signs calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal and condemning President Donald Trump for inviting Putin onto Alaskan soil. Some waved Ukrainian flags, and one protester balanced, on a wheelbarrow, a seven-foot-tall paper-mache sculpture of Putin wielding Trump and Elon Musk as marionette puppets.

Given Alaska’s history of Russian colonization, especially in Sitka, protestors like Krisanne Rice feel it is important to show up.

“Alaska has a very strong historical connection to Russia, and I think it’s important to be here to stand with Ukraine,” said Rice.

Sitkans brace the rain as they gather to protest Putin’s visit to Alaska (KCAW/Cotter)

President Trump says the purpose of Putin’s visit is to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Demonstrators like Bruce Gazaway, do not believe that today’s (8-15-25) meeting is a genuine attempt at bringing about an end to the war that began in 2022.

“If it was a serious negotiation, Zelensky would be at the table. No, this is a fraud. This is political theater,” said Gazaway.

Among the group of demonstrators stood one counterprotestor, holding up a cardboard sign cursing NATO and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The counterprotestor left before KCAW could ask for a comment, shortly after being confronted by Dmitrii Radchenko, who immigrated to Sitka with his family from Moscow two years ago as a direct result of the war in Ukraine.

A counter-protestor debates politics with two protestors (KCAW/Cotter)

Radchenko was joined at the protest by his children Kirill, and Daniil, as well as his daughter-in-law Valeria. While they are upset that Putin has now set foot on their newfound home, Valeria and Dmitrii remain hopeful and committed to their convictions.

“We just want peace for Ukraine, and we stand with Ukraine…we want Putin to be in prison for life,” said Valeria

“And we hate Putin and [we are] against the war,” chimed in Radchenko.

Passing pedestrians raise their fists in solidarity with the protestors across the street (KCAW/Cotter)

Curious drivers slowed down beside the protest to film the demonstration, with some honking their horns in support and cheering them on.

Pedestrians, from locals on their lunch break to visitors in guided walking tours, gave the protestors thumbs up, applause, and raised fists in solidarity.

Around 1pm, the protestors dispersed, clocking back into their respective workplaces and carrying their signs and flags home.