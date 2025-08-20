Sitkans ride Sitka’s first ever escalator to see the new waiting area at the Sitka Rocky Gutierrez Airport (KCAW/Cotter)

Over 200 Sitkans gathered at the city’s airport on Saturday (8-16-25) for the long-awaited reveal of the community’s first ever escalator. KCAW’s Ryan Cotter attended the ribbon cutting ceremony unveiling the modern marvel along with a brand new waiting area, and a mural honoring Lingít culture.

Jose Figueroa rides the brand new escalator for the first time with his son Andres (KCAW/Cotter)