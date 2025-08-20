Over 200 Sitkans gathered at the city’s airport on Saturday (8-16-25) for the long-awaited reveal of the community’s first ever escalator. KCAW’s Ryan Cotter attended the ribbon cutting ceremony unveiling the modern marvel along with a brand new waiting area, and a mural honoring Lingít culture.
