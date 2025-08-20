Combining the tranquility of reading with the excitement of trivia, the Friends of Sitka Public Library encourages adults to partner up with their friends and sign up for its upcoming book challenge. Board members Kathy Ingallinera and Kari Sagel join KCAW for the Morning Interview to speak more on what the challenge entails and how to best prepare to take on the competition.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ends 6/25/25