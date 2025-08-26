At its meeting tonight (8-26-25), the Sitka Assembly will consider approving a negotiated agreement between the city and the state employees union.

Labor negotiations began with the Alaska State Employees Association — which represents 51 city employees — in March.

The three-year agreement includes several changes to the previous contract, including the introduction of “flex time,” which allows for employees to credit extra hours worked toward leave time within the same workweek.

It also includes a one-time lump sum payment of $750 for union employees and bumps up the payscale for several positions.

City staff estimate the total increased cost to the city will be $502,248 over the proposed three-year contract.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.