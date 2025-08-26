Girls on the Run, an international running program designed to support young girls’ physical and emotional health, is returning to Sitka for its 18th season. Barbara Quinn from Youth Advocates of Sitka and Claire Weber from Sitkans Against Family Violence join KCAW for The Morning Interview to speak on what prospective coaches and participants can expect from the program and how to get involved.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ends 6/25/25