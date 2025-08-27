This upcoming Sunday is International Overdose Awareness Day. Michelle Kavouras from Sitka Counseling speaks with KCAW for The Morning Interview about an upcoming memorial event to honor loved ones who died from overdoses, as well as strategies and resources to help prevent overdoses in your community.
The event will take place at Totem Square from 6-7:30pm this Sunday, August 31, 2025.
Sitka Counseling and HOPE Coalition create space to mourn overdose deaths
