Have thoughts about how you want to see public building infrastructure improved? Perhaps you’re curious to learn more how certain policy implementation is funded? All of these fall under a process called asset management planning. Sitka Municipal Administrator John Leach joins KCAW for the Morning Interview to break down what that is and how Sitkans can get involved in the process.
