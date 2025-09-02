A staple annual Sitka event, the Wearable Arts Fashion Show, is calling for designers for their 2026 show. Bobbi Jordan, board secretary and wearable arts liaison with the Sitka Arts Council, as well as wearable arts designer Karen Craft join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the show’s upcoming theme, mentorship opportunities for upcoming designers, and how participants can get involved.
