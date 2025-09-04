The Southeast Emerging Leader’s Summit returns for its second year from Sept. 14-15, inviting young professionals between the ages of 21 and 40 to attend a variety of professional development workshops and network with other professionals across Southeast Alaska. Michael Mausbach with Spruce Root and Rachel Roy with Sitka Chamber of Commerce join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss what prospective participants can expect from the summit, as well as how to get involved.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25