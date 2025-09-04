The Southeast Emerging Leader’s Summit returns for its second year from Sept. 14-15, inviting young professionals between the ages of 21 and 40 to attend a variety of professional development workshops and network with other professionals across Southeast Alaska. Michael Mausbach with Spruce Root and Rachel Roy with Sitka Chamber of Commerce join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss what prospective participants can expect from the summit, as well as how to get involved.