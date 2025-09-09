Every year, the Sitka Assembly doles out around $50,000 dollars in grants to local nonprofits. When the assembly meets tonight (9-9-25), it will consider whether to outsource the administration of the city’s general fund grant program to a local organization.



Typically, nonprofits apply for the funding each summer. Then, in September, assembly members vote on how much money from the pot to award each applicant. In a memo, sponsors Chris Ystad and Kevin Mosher say outsourcing administration of the program would streamline the process for applicants and reduce the workload for city staff.



If approved by the assembly, the program’s administration would be delegated to the Sitka Legacy Foundation. The assembly would communicate its funding priorities for the year, and the foundation would incorporate those priorities into the grant process. The Sitka Legacy Foundation would take a 5% cut of the grant allocation as its fee for managing the program.



The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.