The injured hunter was rescued by the Coast Guard near St. John Baptist Bay (circled above)

A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued a hunter after he broke his leg on a hunting trip northwest of Sitka on Friday.

In an interview with KCAW, Public Affairs Specialist Alexandria O’Brien said around 9:30 a.m. on Friday (9-5-25) the Coast Guard received a notification from a hunting party of four near St. John Baptist Bay. Using a two-way messaging InReach device, the group told the Coast Guard that a member of their party fell and injured his leg.

A helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka launched shortly afterwards to retrieve the injured hunter. The hunter was responsive when retrieved around 10:30 a.m. and flown to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center where he was treated for a broken leg. O’Brien said the hunter is in stable condition.

O’Brien said it’s important that hunters keep multiple forms of communication with them, especially since cell phone service can be poor in remote, rural areas.