Following a series of successful rock shows at the Sitka Fine Arts camp, Sitka musicians will band together for two nights only (9/12 and 9/13) to put their spin on the hits of Led Zeppelin and The Who under the moniker “Black Dog.” Black Dog members Drew Sherman, Casey Tyler, and Tyler Kloewer join KCAW for the Morning Interview to speak on their individual music journeys, and what audiences can expect in the upcoming shows.