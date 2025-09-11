Alaska has the highest suicide rate of any state in the U.S., with Alaska Native and Indigenous peoples having the highest suicide rates of any ethnic group in the country. Kyleah Garroutte from Outer Coast and Maddie Gillissie from Brave Heart Volunteers join KCAW for the Morning Interview to speak on bringing the Suicide Prevention and Awareness walk to Sitka and what people can expect from this year’s iteration of the event.