Alaska has the highest suicide rate of any state in the U.S., with Alaska Native and Indigenous peoples having the highest suicide rates of any ethnic group in the country. Kyleah Garroutte from Outer Coast and Maddie Gillissie from Brave Heart Volunteers join KCAW for the Morning Interview to speak on bringing the Suicide Prevention and Awareness walk to Sitka and what people can expect from this year’s iteration of the event.
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25