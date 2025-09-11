First responders extinguish a bus fire early Tuesday afternoon (KCAW/Robertson)

A large tour bus caught fire in downtown Sitka on Tuesday (9-9-25).

In an interview with KCAW, a representative from the Sitka Fire Department said that shortly before 3 p.m. they received a call alerting them that the back of a Sitka Sound Cruise Terminal shuttle bus was burning on Lake Street, near the roundabout. Six firefighters responded, and had fully extinguished the blaze by 3:30 p.m.

The Sitka Sentinel reported that passengers exited the bus safely and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.