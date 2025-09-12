A landslide by Cedar Heights Drive resulted in a tree being knocked over a car (KCAW/McKenney)

Heavy rain in Sitka triggered debris flow, flooding and one landslide on Wednesday night (9-10-25).

In an interview with KCAW, Sitka Fire Department engineer Zach Carlson said that around 11:45 p.m. the fire department responded to reports of debris flow in the 1900 block of Cascade Creek Road. A section of land had destabilized from Cedar Heights Drive, flowing downward toward Cascade Creek Road. No injuries were reported as a result of the slide activity.

Later, around 1 a.m. the fire department responded to reports of flooding on Monastery Street between DeGroff and Hirst streets. On Thursday, the intersection of Monastery and Hirst Street was closed. The City reopened the intersection on Friday.