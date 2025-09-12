The Alaska House of Representatives is working on a resolution that would develop a task force to look at entry practices in Southeast Alaska’s sportfishing. On September 15th there will be a roundtable event at Centennial Hall (as well as on Zoom), where experts from sportsfishing and other fishing communities will discuss ideas on the topic based on current research. Alaska State Representative Rebecca Himschoot joins KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss more of the specific presentation topics, as well as how community members can get involved.