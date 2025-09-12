School Board candidates fielded questions from the local business community at a forum hosted by the Sitka Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday (9-10-25).



Questions for candidates highlighted issues that impact Sitka’s economy, like childcare availability and housing. Candidates were also asked how they would prioritize making students ready for the local workforce.



Paul Rioux is the incumbent — he’s served one full term on the board and is wrapping a second one-year term this fall. He said the district could do more to foster relationships with local businesses.

“Having administration and the business community collaborate and say, you know, what skills are they coming with that are valuable, and what skills are they lacking? And I think possibly talking to recently graduated students. I have two that live here in town, and they work in town, and I’m sure that those students would have some feedback too,” Rioux said.



Candidate Courtney Amundson is making her first run for public office. She said many of the biggest employers in Sitka don’t require four-year degrees, so training for those jobs could start in Sitka.



“One thing I support is partnerships with major employers- for example, working with SEARHC to come up with medical-focused courses or working with UAS to come up with dual enrollment, which is something I did in high school, back in the day,” Amundson said.



A third candidate running for a school board seat, Lance Ewers, did not attend the event.

The forum was the first of several leading up to the municipal election on October 7. The Chamber will host an assembly candidate forum on September 25. Raven News will host election forums next week. Visit KCAW’s election center to learn more.