The Oceania Riviera cruise ship (photo by Piergiuliano Chesi)

A 71-year-old Florida man died aboard a cruise ship in Sitka early Monday morning (9-15-25).

The Riviera, a 1250-passenger Oceania cruise ship, was docked at the Sitka Sound Cruise Terminal on a scheduled stop when an unattended death on board was reported to local police.

In an email to KCAW, Sitka Police Department spokesperson Serena Wild said the man’s spouse found him unresponsive in their stateroom shortly after 8am. The ship’s medical team was unable to revive him. Around 9:30 a.m., the Sitka Police Department was notified, and an officer conducted a death report shortly afterwards.

Police say the death appears to be health-related. After speaking with the Alaska State Medical Examiner, the body was released to next-of-kin.