As fall ushers in community events, the Ramshackle Cabaret will be starting up their 2025-2026 season and are looking for performers, crew members, and volunteers to help bring their upcoming shows to life. Shelby Williams and Christian Litten from the Ramshackle Cabaret join KCAW for the Morning Interview to speak on the upcoming info session for the season (7pm at Mean Queen on 9-19-25), the importance of building community through “weird” art, and the role the arts play in activism.