Sample ballot for Sitka’s upcoming municipal election on Oct. 7, 2025 (KCAW/McKenney)

Candidates vying for a seat on the Sitka Assembly gathered in Raven Radio’s air room on Tuesday (9-16-25) to discuss issues important to Sitkans and how they’d govern if elected.

Five of the six assembly candidates participated in the hour-and-a-half program, answering questions posed by locals. Topics ranged from the role of local government in addressing Sitka’s housing crisis and childcare, to how the assembly can foster better relationships with underrepresented communities.

Listen here:

You can find audio from KCAW’s forum with this year’s school board candidates, along with candidate interviews, a candidate questionnaire, and a sample ballot for the upcoming Oct. 7 municipal election at Raven Radio’s Election Center.