Candidates running for a seat on the Sitka School Board were invited to join KCAW to discuss issues and answer listener questions in a forum on Wednesday (9-18-25).



Over an hour, two of the three candidates in the running, Paul Rioux and Courtney Amundson, discussed everything from school funding and the board’s approach to advocating for money from the state, to standardized testing and early childhood education.

Listen to the full forum here:

Full audio of the assembly and ballot proposition forums is available on KCAW’s Election Center, along with candidate questionnaires, interviews, and more information on the October 7 municipal election.