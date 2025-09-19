Chris McGraw discusses Ballot Prop 2 with KCAW News Director Katherine Rose. (KCAW/McKenney)

Sponsors of two ballot propositions that will be put to Sitka voters in October joined KCAW Thursday (9-18-25) to discuss the issues and answer locals’ questions.

Chris McGraw is a sponsor of Proposition 2, which would require future citizen initiatives to include independent studies spelling out the potential impact on Sitka’s economy. Assembly members Chris Ystad and Kevin Mosher are co-sponsors of Proposition 1, which would lift restrictions on a city hospital fund to pay for upgrades to local recreational and athletic facilities.

Listen here:

