Lingít artist and filmmaker Mary Goddard wrapped up three months of eating only Native Alaska foods over the weekend. Her 90-day journey culminated in a community potluck on Saturday. KCAW’s Hope McKenney sat down with Goddard for the Morning Interview to talk about her experience and what she hopes Sitkans will take away from the challenge.
