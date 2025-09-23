At its meeting tonight (9-23-25), the Sitka Assembly will consider approving a negotiated agreement between the city and the union representing Sitka’s electrical workers.

Labor negotiations began with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) in April. The first tentative agreement was reached on Aug. 1, but union membership voted to reject it. Negotiators reached a revised tentative agreement earlier this month (9-10-25), which was later ratified.

The three-year agreement includes several changes to the previous contract, including hourly rate increases for general foremen and journeyman linemen, as well as 6 to 12% pay increases for all other job classes.

City staff estimate the total increased cost to the city will be $507,853 over the proposed three-year contract. The agreement will go through June of 2028.

In other business, the assembly plans to award grants to local nonprofits at its meeting tonight. Fifteen organizations requested a total of $165,000 this year, but only $45,000 is available.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.