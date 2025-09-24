2025-2026 Sitka AmeriCorps members (Photo provided)

After federal funding cuts threatened the future of the program, AmeriCorps is back in Sitka this fall. Program director Sarah Lawrie, and 2025-2026 corps members Sam Edinburg and Lucas Smith joined KCAW to discuss the national service program, and a new (to Sitka) pilot program, ArtistYear, which integrates arts programming into local schools. Listen to the conversation here: