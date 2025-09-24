After federal funding cuts threatened the future of the program, AmeriCorps is back in Sitka this fall. Program director Sarah Lawrie, and 2025-2026 corps members Sam Edinburg and Lucas Smith joined KCAW to discuss the national service program, and a new (to Sitka) pilot program, ArtistYear, which integrates arts programming into local schools. Listen to the conversation here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25