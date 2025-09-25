This Saturday (9-27-25) Brave Heart Volunteers is hosting its annual Buoys and Chair Board chair fundraiser, for the first time as an in-person auction event at Odess Theater. Michele Friedman and Executive Director Doug Martin joined KCAW to discuss the event, which is a fundraiser supporting the organization’s larger mission, to provide compassionate care, companionship, respite, and education to those facing illness, isolation, end of life, and grief. Listen to the conversation here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25