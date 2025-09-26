Sitka has gained nearly 200 jobs this year and wages are up, but the population is continuing to decline. These numbers were presented at the tail-end of Southeast Alaska’s annual economic conference that took place in Sitka last week.



Meilani Schijvens owns Juneau-based research and consulting firm Raincoast Data. On September 17, she shared data she gathered for an annual economic report, “The State of Sitka’s Economy.”



When it comes to the total number of jobs, Schijvens said the community’s three biggest industries are tourism, seafood, and healthcare, in that order. When you look at payrate, the same three industries top the list in a different order.

“When we look at wages, you had $381 million in wages. Healthcare is your number one wage provider, followed by seafood and visitors,” she said. “Those three sectors really fuel your economy.”



She said over the past three years, Sitka’s healthcare industry grew by 8%, while health care wages rose by more than twice that. That expansion influences growth in other industries as the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) builds its new $410 million hospital on Sitka’s Japonski Island.

“Your health care sector is not just fueling the health care economy, it is helping fuel many other aspects of the Sitka economy, especially your construction sector,” Schijvens said.



And while the seafood industry remains one of Sitka’s top three employers, earnings are down this year. Schijvens said low fish prices were a driving factor across several species, affecting the bottom line for Sitka’s fishing fleet and processors.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for individual success stories, but the sector as a whole, across Sitka altogether, was down by 7%, down by 71 jobs,” Schijvens said. “Earnings were down by $26 million. So that was a 29% decrease.”



Overall however, jobs and income in Sitka are up, as is optimism in the business community [link to survey]. But like the rest of Southeast, Sitka’s population continues to dip. Schijvens pointed to data from the Alaska Department of Labor.

“Their projection for Sitka is that over the next 25 years, Sitka is going to lose another 2000 people, 24% of your population. This is not what’s going to happen. This is what’s going to happen if nothing changes,” Schijvens said.



“We can make sure that this is not the reality that actually happens, but it’s just going to take a lot of hard work from a lot of people sitting in this room,” she added.



Schijvens said the community needs to double-down and focus on solving the local housing crisis to keep working-age people in Sitka.

View Schijvens full presentation here