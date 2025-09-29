In the following commentary, Brandie Cheatham (pictured above) outlines why she’ll be voting against Ballot Proposition 2 in the October 7 municipal election (Photo provided)

Hi. My name is Brandie Cheatham. I have considered Sitka home for 14 years. I am not someone who generally submits public commentary, but Ballot Proposition 2 disturbs me enough that I had to speak up. Ballot Proposition 2 requires that initiative sponsors pay for and deliver a very comprehensive Economic Impact Study Report (EISR) with their application for petition. This is even before any idea reaches the signature gathering stage. It is outlined in detail that the report be written by an economist with a master’s degree and over 5 years’ experience in an economic field and SE Alaska. On the surface this doesn’t seem like a bad idea. So why am I voting No on Proposition 2? Several reasons. When the sponsor of this proposition was asked how many professionals meet these qualifications he replied, “I don’t know.” Does it make sense to you that such a rigid outline of qualifications be specified with no idea who might be found with said qualifications?



When asked about the cost of having such an EISR be put together, NO range of pricing was given. It was simply stated that it depends on the initiative. Of course. But still…you wish to require an economic impact report to be provided with any future initiative but cannot provide any indication of what the economic cost to the citizen would be? I therefore find the claim that this proposition wouldn’t price democracy out of the hands of ordinary citizens fairly empty. In fact, a recent estimate of the cost given by an informed citizen was “likely over $10,000.” A very wealthy individual or corporation could pay that. Most Sitkans cannot. The sponsor of this proposition emphasized that folks still have plenty opportunity to be a part of the democratic process by voting on their assembly members. To me that isn’t enough. Democracy is a government for the people by the people. It’s why constitutional convention delegates put so much effort into crafting citizen powers. There have been several letters to the editor published in the Sitka Sentinel recently (three in the September 19th paper alone) that outline more eloquently than I, why these concerned citizens are Voting No on Proposition 2. I echo their sentiments: The city isn’t bombarded with frivolous initiatives. If anything, there should be more community engagement. I do not think those with the most money should have the biggest voice in our government. Not in Our Town. This is Brandie Cheatham and I will be Voting No on Ballot Proposition 2.