The new year for Sitka Spruce Tips, the community’s local 4H youth program, kicks off on October 1 with an open house and family skate day. Organizers Jasmine Shaw, Kolby Sirowich and Triona Obroin joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss upcoming program highlights and how to get involved. Listen here:
