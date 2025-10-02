Sitka’s last big cruise ship day of the season was Wednesday, October 1. But as the last wave of tourists visited the Sitka National Historical Park, some were surprised to find they couldn’t access the park’s visitor center. It was closed due to the government shutdown.



When callers tried to reach the park on Wednesday, they were met with this message:



“Thank you for calling Sitka National Historical Park general information line. National parks remain as accessible as possible during the federal shutdown. However, some services may be limited or unavailable,” it said. “Due to the lapse of appropriations, we are out of the office and not authorized to work during this time. We will return your call when we’re back in the office.”



A call to the Sitka Ranger District office of the U.S. Forest Service yielded a similar message.

The federal government employs around 7% of Sitka’s workforce, accounting for nearly 300 jobs. Around 200 of those jobs are U.S. Coast Guard positions. KCAW spoke with a representative from Air Station Sitka who confirmed that Coast Guard operations would continue to operate as usual, as will all military branches during a government shutdown.



While seasonal parks service employees wrapped their work at the end of September, the Sitka National Historical Park employs more than a dozen year-round staff who will be impacted by the shutdown. KCAW has reached out to the parks service’s press office to confirm the exact number, but hasn’t heard back as of press time. While the Visitor Center and Russian Bishop’s House will be closed, the park trails and public bathrooms will remain open. KCAW has not been able to confirm how many workers were furloughed at the Sitka Ranger District Office.

Sitka’s post office will remain open. Since the United States Postal Service is funded through postage, mail service will not be affected by the shutdown.



The last federal shutdown in 2019 lasted 35 days, the longest in United States history. In response, Sitkans set up food pantries, provided services and discounts, like groceries on credit, or accepting “IOUs” for food. The Sitka Assembly also passed an initiative to waive utility late fees for furloughed federal employees.



KCAW will continue to follow the local effects of the government shutdown. If you are impacted or are providing a service for furloughed workers, you can email news@kcaw.org.