Recent storms and landslides across Southeast Alaska are a good reminder to be prepared. Municipal Administrator John Leach joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss emergency management preparedness for Sitkans. He talked about the importance of staying informed, keeping an emergency kit with at least one week of food, water, batteries, and medicine on hand, and making an emergency plan with family, friends, and neighbors. Listen to the conversation here:
