AFS-USA exchange students Abhi Abhinav, India; Chiara Bonavoglia, Italy; Giorgi Jajanidze, Georgia, and KCAW’s Brooke Schafer

AFS-USA exchange students Abhi Abhinav, Chiara Bonavoglia, and Giorgi Jajanidze joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss their involvement with the international exchange program, their first impressions of Sitka, and their goals as they begin the fall semester at Sitka High School. Listen to the conversation here: