Sitka firefighters responded to two fires over the weekend. A representative from the Sitka Fire Department told KCAW the first — a car engine fire — took place on Friday afternoon shortly after 3 p.m. on Halibut Point Road. He said good Samaritans had already put water on the fire by the time firefighters arrived. No one was injured.

The second fire took place on Saturday around 4 p.m. Fire Engine No. 1 responded to a home on Halibut Point Road after some Sitkans called to report flames coming out of its chimney. Once again, good Samaritans stepped in and threw water on the fire. The blaze was nearly extinguished by the time firefighters arrived. The department said there was no significant damage to the building.