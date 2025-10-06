Actors Bobby Pendleton and Christian Litten joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss Bare Stage Collective’s upcoming three-act, black box theater production of Smokefall on Oct. 17-19 at Odess Theater. The emotional family drama explores family trauma and connection, and includes some mature themes. Listen to their conversation here:
