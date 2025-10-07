A dock on Port Alexander (KCAW/Kimmell)

Unofficial results are in for most communities around the region following Tuesday’s (10-7-25) municipal elections. Official results won’t be ready until early next week, but as of right now, numbers are in for Port Alexander, Pelican, Kake, and Angoon.

In Port Alexander, seven city council seats were up for grabs with an all write-in ballot . A total of 15 ballots were cast, including 2 absentee ballots. The top seven vote earners were Patrick Trishman with 15 votes; Michaela Larsen and Cory Gifford with 13 votes each; Ryan Martin and Tom Corso with 12 votes each; Bud Durdle with 10 votes, and Trevor Pollard with 9 votes.

In Pelican, Barry Bryant was elected mayor with 30 votes. Three city council seats were also up for grabs. Andrew Rule secured one seat with 33 votes, followed closely by Mike Allard with 25 votes, and Dylan Grafe with 16 votes. For seat 1 on Pelican’s school board, Barry Bryant took the lead with 22 votes, while Andrew Rule led the votes for seat 4 with 30 votes.

Pelican voters also weighed in on two ballot questions. The first asked residents whether they want to adopt a “manager plan of government.” Voters were in favor of the ballot, 20 to 17. The second ballot question asked whether residents wanted to sell the Blue Bunkhouse in the Salmon subdivision. Pelican law requires a vote for the sale of any property appraised at $25,000 or more. Voters approved the bunkhouse sale, 25 to 11.

In Kake, a total of 150 votes were cast. Two candidates ran unopposed on the ballot for two vacant city council seats. While there were a handful of write-ins, Henry Copsey and Jordana Grant secured the council spots, with 107 and 124 votes, respectively. The race for Kake’s two open school board seats remains tight. However, Corrie Johnson and Heather Gatti are currently in the lead, with 91 votes and 89 votes respectively. Michele Galuszka is in a close third with 87 votes. Officials in Kake will review several questioned ballots, which could change the outcome of that race, at its canvass meeting on October 10.

Finally, in Angoon, Edward Jack Sr. led the charge for city council seat A. For seat B, write-in candidate Samantha Ramey took the lead with 56 votes.

KCAW has reached out to officials from Tenakee Springs for election results. Yakutat’s election will be held on October 21st this year. Elfin Cove elected their nonprofit board of directors back in August.