Voters may vote in person on Election Day at their respective precinct in Harrigan Centennial Hall. (KCAW/McKenney)

Today (10-7-25) is Sitka’s municipal Election Day. Voters have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballots. Polls are now open at Harrigan Centennial Hall for precincts one and two.

This year’s ballot features two propositions, six candidates running for two open seats on the Sitka Assembly, and three candidates running for two seats on the school board.

Municipal Clerk Sara Peterson said as of Monday, 839 early ballots had been cast.

“I was very excited with our turnout for early voting,” she said. “We first implemented live voting with early voting in 2023, and for the regular elections, we’ve had a steady increase each year.”

Prior to 2023, Sitka didn’t offer early in-person voting, where ballots are counted on Election Day. Up until then, early votes were counted alongside absentee ballots, but those votes weren’t counted until after Election Day.

Peterson said she thinks the recent uptick in early voters is because Sitkans are becoming more aware of the new voting option. And, she said, whenever there are propositions on the ballot, it tends to bring people out.

“It’s been great,” she said. “Folks are engaged, and I think that’s wonderful. They’re exercising their right to vote.”

Peterson said as for today, there’s been a steady stream of voters at Centennial Hall.

Tune in to Raven Radio tonight for election returns starting at 8 p.m.

Absentee by mail, fax and email votes will be counted on Friday. Election results will be certified at the Sitka Assembly meeting next Tuesday (10-14-25), where the newly-elected officials will take an oath of office.