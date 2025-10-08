On October 26, Sitkans Against Family Violence (SAFV) will host a fall family dinner and dessert auction to kick off a six-week fundraising campaign later this month. SAFV Executive Director Natalie Wojcik and Board Member Cheryl Vastola joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the event and the work the organization does in the community providing shelter and prevention programs for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors. Listen here:

