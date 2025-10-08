The theme of this year’s Sitka Whalefest is “Entwined.” It focuses on how intimately we are bound together on our shared planet. The event will feature a science symposium with workshops for students and locals, a marine mammal first responder training, and a Whalefest run. Lina Kapp, Sitka Sound Science Center’s Whalefest administrator, and Tiffany Pearson, Sitka Whalefest director, joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to give a preview of the upcoming festival in early November. Listen to their conversation here:
