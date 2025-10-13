Monday, October 13 is Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Rachel Moreno, the lead cultural instructor with Outer Coast, joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the significance of the day and plans for a celebration at Harrigan Centennial Hall, with traditional food, dance performances. Listen to the conversation here:
