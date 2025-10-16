Harbor Mountain, which connects to Gavin Hill (courtesy of Sitka Trail Works)

Sitka Search and Rescue assisted a hiker descending Old Gavin Hill Trail on Sunday evening (10-12-25).

In an interview with KCAW, Sitka Fire Department’s EMT Records Specialist Gus Mork said that the fire department received a call at 5:45pm from a hiker lost on the trail. It was getting dark and the hiker had no flashlight on them, so they requested help to get down safely. A Search and Rescue team of four responded to the trail head with flashlights in tow.

The search crew was able to quickly locate the lost hiker, who was found to be in good condition. They safely walked the hiker back down the hill, returning to the trailhead around 6:30pm.