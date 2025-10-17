Alaska Day is this Saturday, and this weekend is peppered with events. Garry White, Executive Director of Sitka Economic Development Association (SEDA), joined KCAW for the Morning Interview about the upcoming Alaska Day Brew Fest and Chili Cook-Off. Brew Fest will feature beer from multiple breweries, and is a fundraiser for SEDA, which aims to create jobs and improve Sitka’s quality of life. Listen to their conversation here:

The event begins at 2 p.m. in the Harrigan Centennial Hall parking lot. Tickets are $25, with kids admitted for free.