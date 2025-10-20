A coalition aiming to reduce the risk of landslide disasters in Southeast Alaska is working on a plan for how to do it. The Southeast Alaska Landslide Information and Preparedness Partnership, or SLIPP has published a draft strategic plan for the region, and they’re looking for feedback from the public.

Lisa Busch is a contractor working on the SLIPP project for the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska. She said in the years following the deadly landslide in Sitka in 2015, there was a lot of expert knowledge about landslides being gathered by various institutions in Southeast, but that information wasn’t getting out to communities.

“Tlingit and Haida and the Sitka Sound Science Center held this meeting in Sitka, and communities came, and they listened to all the agencies and all the scientists say, sort of, what they know about about landslides,” Busch said. “And the communities said, ‘This is great, but we don’t want have to go to seven different agencies to find out about landslides. We want one hub,’ and that’s where the idea of SLIPP came about.”

In the last decade, 12 people have died in landslides across the region. Busch says communities aren’t just interested in science and data– folks say there’s a need for emergency response and planning mitigation, as well as education– all things now central to SLIPP’s mission. So the coalition, made up of tribes, federal and state government agencies and nonprofits, began to develop a plan for how to implement those things.

“We know that a lot of our communities are built in landslide areas. That doesn’t mean we should put our head in the sand and ignore it,” Busch said. “What can be done? What are the what are mitigation measures we can take? What are planning measures that we can take as as community planners and tribal leaders?”

The 22-page draft plan outlines a number of key priorities, like creating risk maps, developing early warning systems, planning, response, and public education.

Aaron Jacobs is a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Juneau. He said some parts of the plan will take years to implement, but getting multiple agencies to collaborate, holistically, is crucial.



“This is a team approach, and it’s going to take a little bit of time for us to get there, but these are the steps that we are going to take, from forecasting, monitoring to mitigation to emergency management, recovery aspect,” Jacobs said. “People are working towards this end goal of trying to provide actual information to the public and emergency community to be able to keep people safe.”



For now, Busch said they’re looking for feedback.

“We want communities to look at these lists of activities, and say, like, ‘Did we nail what you guys really need from agencies and from academics and nonprofits and outside entities, and are these the concrete next steps that makes sense to to communities and tribes?’ We want people to look at this and say, ‘Yeah, yeah. We need that. We need that too,’ or we want people to look at it and say, ‘No, no, that’s not important. We should be concentrating on this over here.”

View the draft plan here

Give feedback on the plan here