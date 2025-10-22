Some houses in the village of Kake (photo by Melati Kaye)

Unofficial results are in for Yakutat’s municipal election, which took place yesterday (10-21-25).



Three seats were up for grabs on the Borough Assembly, all two-year terms Stephen W Burris Jr. was the top vote earner with 68 votes, followed closely by Brittany King, who secured 59 votes and Steve Kaufman who earned 49 votes, all but ensuring each of them an assembly seat.



Two seats were also vacant on Yakutat’s school board, all three-year terms. Leading candidates Jessica Jensen and Reanna Brown earned 62 and 61 votes respectively. Kaufman, who earned 22 votes, was the only official write-in candidate in Yakutat’s municipal election this year. The Yakutat Assembly passed an ordinance in June that creates new requirements for write-in candidates. Now, write-in candidates must fill out a letter of intent prior to the election in order to be included in the final tally.

Overall, 100 ballots were issued, including four being absentee ballots. Results will be finalized once they are certified by Yakutat’s canvass committee on November 20th.