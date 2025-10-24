Mt. Edgecumbe High School in Sitka is preparing to welcome students from Western Alaska who have been displaced by Typhoon Halong.



The state-run boarding school, which primarily serves Alaska Native students from communities across the state, has capacity for more than two dozen additional residential students.

“As soon as we heard what had happened and how severe it was, and families were being displaced, I immediately contacted the Department of Education and said Mt. Edgecumbe would be a perfect place for high school students that suddenly don’t have a school to go to. And they agreed,” said MEHS Superintendent David Langford in an interview with KCAW on Thursday.



Langford said he worked with the school’s dormitory staff to make room for 32 students- 12 spots in the girls dorms, and 20 in the boys. Langford and the school’s travel coordinator traveled to Anchorage this week to meet with families.

“Talking through what would it look like for their child to come to Mt. Edgecumbe and what support does [it] provide them and just want to help them make whatever is the best decision for their family and their students,” Langford said.

Langford said several students have begun the enrollment process already, and faculty and students are stepping up to support them.

“I know one of the students incoming, already has sisters at the school. So that’s, that’s really great, but also very gratifying,” Langford said. “I’ve had emails from our current students just saying that they want to step up and mentor and lead or help incoming students,” Langford said. “And that’s that’s pretty impressive for high school kids to realize that need and want to step up.”



Langford said the school has begun receiving donations, including $5000 from Sitka Moose Lodge, for the incoming students.

“Some of these families were told they had to evacuate immediately and didn’t have time to go back to their homes to get anything,” Langford said. “Any help we can get to help outfit students with everything from clothes to tennis shoes to, you know, books or just whatever they need, would be greatly appreciated.”



Langford said anyone interested in making a donation to support incoming students impacted by Typhoon Halong can call the school at 907-966-3200.