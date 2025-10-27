The 29th annual Sitka Whalefest takes place Nov. 7-9. This year’s theme is “Entwined.” It’s centered around the idea of coming together and unraveling the tangled connections of the natural world and revealing how intimately everything and everyone is bound together. Lauren Wild, assistant professor of applied fisheries at UAS, and Taylor White, who will offer a talk at Whalefest entitled “Ways of Knowing: Community Connections with Sea Otters and Abalone,” joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss what to expect at the upcoming festival. Listen to the conversation here:
