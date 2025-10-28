The M/V Columbia hit some heavy swells on its way to Bellingham, Washington on Friday (10-24-25), but no one was injured and the state-run ferry did not sustain any damage on its journey.

A recent post claiming the ferry was stuck facing a delay of up to 48 hours, had lost hundreds of lifejackets, and sustained damage to its window seals and both the observation decks was shared widely on social media, despite containing misinformation. Much of the post was quickly refuted by ferry workers and travelers.



In an email to KCAW, Alaska Department of Transportation spokesperson Danielle Tessen said the ferry’s route is exposed in a couple of areas, including Queen Charlotte Strait. When the vessel encountered 30-foot seas late last week, the crew moved the boat further north and held up until the winds and seas calmed. Tessen says the ferry was not damaged and no lifejackets were lost in the journey. While the ferry was delayed by around 8 hours, it arrived safely in Bellingham around 2 p.m. on Friday, and is now back on schedule.