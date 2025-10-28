Updated 10-28-25:

Sitka Tribe of Alaska is raising money to purchase food and grocery gift cards for furloughed federal employees and those who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. To donate or learn more visit: http://bit.ly/4oEYiD2



Sitka Tribe of Alaska on Saturday, November 1, will host a “Fill the Buses Food Drive” from 10am-5pm. Buses will be parked in front of every grocery store in Sitka to accept food donations.



Sitka Food Co-op would like to extend a discount on Tuesday’s (10-28-25) delivery and retail shopping for government employees that have been personally affected by the government shutdown. If you are interested in receiving this discount, please respond to our email at sitkafoodcoop@gmail.com so that we can make changes accordingly.

Graphic courtesy of the Sitka Food Coalition

Free Dinners are offered by the Sitka Homeless Coalition 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays at Subway in November and December.



Salvation Army serves a hot lunch M-F 11:30-12:30. Packaged food also available monthly.



St. Gregory’s Catholic Church provides lunch every Saturday from 11:30-12:30 p.m.

Free lunches are provided every Sunday at the Sitka Lutheran Church from 12:30-1:30 p.m.



Sitkans Against Family Violence provides packaged and frozen food to people and families in need.



University of Alaska Southeast Sitka Campus food pantry is open to al, M-F 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in room 203B.



STA Resource Protection provides a variety of traditional foods to tribal citizens and their families bi-monthly with priority to Elders 85+



Sitkans are collecting and updating information about resources for furloughed workers on the Sitka Supports our Federal Workers facebook group.



See a resource missing from this list? Email news@kcaw.org and we’ll add it!