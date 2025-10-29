Next week, Sitka Parks and Recreation, Americorps, YAS, and the Sitka Conservation Society will host “Lights On After School.” The event will highlight the wide array of after school activities available to youth of all ages in the community. Organizers Juliette Langley and Elle Campbell joined KCAW for a Morning Interview to discuss the event. Listen here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25
Fall 2025 Raven Print Giveaways – ends 10/25/25