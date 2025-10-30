Sitka Tribe of Alaska is collecting food and raising funds for Sitkans impacted by the government shutdown.



Economic Development Director Alysha Guthrie says the Tribe decided to revive its “Fill the Buses” program to support furloughed federal workers and recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or SNAP, which runs out of money on November 1. Guthrie says on that day, they’ll collect food from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at three locations.

“We will have three food drives at each of our stores in town, Sea Mart, [AC] Lakeside and Market Center,” Guthrie says. “We’ll have a bus out front. We’ll have people manning it, and we’re really excited for the community to come out and help support each other.”

Guthrie says they’re looking for donations of non-perishable foods.

“We don’t really have the capacity or freezer space to hold any refrigerated or freezer goods, but we’re looking for cereals, beans, rice, crackers, granola bars, other staples, such as noodles, and then also some fun things like cake mixes or candy,” Guthrie says.

“We’re really excited to be able to partner with our community and provide for those who are in need. It’s a really important time with the government shutdown and all the uncertainty,” Guthrie adds. “Being able to provide food for families is pretty incredible, so I just feel very fortunate to be a part of it.”



Eligibility will be determined before the Tribe distributes the food during the second week of November.

For perishable foods, the Tribe is raising money through a GoFundMe that will be distributed through grocery gift cards to affected families. A short application is required, with either proof of SNAP benefits or federal employment to qualify. Eligibility will be determined before the Tribe distributes the food and cards during the second week of November, with a second distribution planned for December. Gift cards will be limited to one per household, per month, as long as funds are available and the government shutdown continues.



Fill out an application here