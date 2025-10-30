Sitka Tribe of Alaska’s Fall Family Festival is October 31 from 4:30 to 6:30 PM at Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi. Anna Schumacher joined KCAW for the morning interview to discuss the festival and other upcoming fall events planned by STA. Listen here:
Community Calendar
My Blogroll
Email universal code
email inline code
KCAW Prize Drawings: click on the links for rules and winner info.
Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
Alaska Seaplanes Spring 2025 – ended 3/30/25
Alaska Airlines Spring 2025 – ended 4/5/25
Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
Alaska Seaplanes Fall 2025 – ends 10/19/25
Fall 2025 Raven Print Giveaways – ends 10/25/25